TRI CITY — Transforming a gymnasium/cafeteria into a fine dining establishment is no easy task, but Roseburg High School students helped do just that at Thursday’s fine dining event at Tri City Elementary School.
Roseburg sophomores Hannah O’Grady, Jade Hansen, and freshman Zoey Hoyt started preparations nearly two hours before elementary students arrived for the fine dining and etiquette lesson for the fifth graders and their parents.
Delores Tesky is the area executive Chef for Sodexo, who came down from the Salem-Keizer School District, was in charge of the kitchen for the event, with help of Sodexo General Manager Kyle Micken, Sodexo Supervisor Christine Dewitt, the Roseburg High School culinary students and their teacher Sheri Carson.
“It’s very helpful to have the students here,” Tesky said. “It’s a good learning experience for them. I expect them to take temperatures, meet guidelines, help with prep, assembly, plates and serving.”
All the food was made in the South Umpqua High School kitchen and then transported to the elementary school across the street.
Roseburg students then put the finishing touches on the food, refrigerated the water and helped with whatever task was asked of them.
“I like it a lot,” Hoyt said. “It also works with people skills and talking.”
Students in the kitchen have to constantly communicate and stay on task to make sure the dinner keeps running smooth for the younger students enjoying the meal.
“This is a good starting spot,” Carson said about learning skills in the kitchen. The Roseburg students will also be working the Douglas County Christmas Craft Fair this weekend, which will teach them skills that are more commonly seen in the industry.
Hansen said she joined the culinary class to learn some new skills and meet new people.
“It definitely expands your view of cooking,” she said.
O’Grady joined for a very different reason. “I joined because I suck at cooking,” she said, adding that the most important thing she learned was to read the measurements correctly.
Tri City Elementary students enjoyed a four-course meal of minestrone soup, caprese salad, chicken breast with pesto pasta and a two-toned brownie for dessert. Roseburg High School students in Carson’s hospitality class prepared the brownies.
It was the same meal students at Green Elementary School were served on Nov. 21.
The tables were covered in white linens, folded fabric napkins and the dinner was served on fine china.
Micken taught the students about table manners, place settings and how to converse at the dinner table.
“I think the kids can use some manners and us adults could too,” Tri City Elementary School Principal Robert Fowler said. “It’s different and fun. We had a lot of people interested.”
Fowler didn’t get to sit down to enjoy the meal, but instead helped serve.
Tri City Elementary School fifth graders could each bring one parent to the dinner and many took the opportunity to dress up for the event.
While waiting for the official start of the event, several students talked about how their cafeteria was now a fancy restaurant.
