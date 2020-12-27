Angela Chenoweth, agriculture teacher at Roseburg High School, was one of 38 educators nationwide to receive a Curriculum for Agricultural Science Education Implementation Grant.
The grant will allow for the purchase of new equipment and supplies for Curriculum for Agricultural Science Education courses taught at the high school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.