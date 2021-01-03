Roseburg High School business teacher Larina Warnock received a $1,000 grant for her work as an educator.
Warnock received the grant, because she was one of the Claes Nobel Educators of the Year finalists chosen by the National Society of High School Scholars.
Warnock plans to use the money to increase opportunities for students to engage in hands-on learning in the second semester, according to Douglas Education Service District spokesperson Chelsea Duncan.
“Each year it is difficult to select our winners out of hundreds of compelling applications. This year’s candidates raised the bar to a new level we never could have imagined. These 20 individuals represent the finest in education, coaching, counseling, and support services and, each in their own way, have contributed to motivation, role modeling, and achievement,” said NSHSS Co-founder, James Lewis. “We are honored to underscore their contributions.”
Besides teaching Warnock is also the advisor for the Roseburg Future Business Leaders of America. Her TEDx talk, "The Other Statistic", is on the TEDx YouTube channel.
