Roseburg High School will offer three new courses next school year: agriculture business and management, agricultural leadership, and equipment and diesel technology.
Roseburg High School agriculture teacher Angela Chenoweth will teach the two agricultural programs and Roseburg High School automotive teacher Don Zell will teach the new diesel class.
The addition of three programs was approved with a unanimous vote by the school board at Wednesday’s regular meeting at The Rose Theatre on the high school campus.
Director Micki Hall applauded Chenoweth, Hall and high school principal Jill Weber for their work.
Each of the new programs will allow students to get college credit, the agricultural programs will be aligned with Oregon State University and the automotive program with Lane Community College.
The school board also heard an update on Phoenix Charter School and renewed its contract with Douglas Education Service District for services for the 2021-2022 school year.
Hall presented a committee report on the Roseburg High School mascot, which held its first meeting on Feb. 2.
The school board agreed to ask the public to submit comments to an open-ended question about the high school mascot between Feb. 15 and Feb. 22. The public input will be shared with the school board and the public during the next regular meeting on Feb. 24.
Director Brandon Bishop quoted Maya Angela when addressing the mascot, “Do the best you can until you know better. Then when you know better, do better.” Bishop said, “It’s time to do better.”
More information regarding the public input will be released Thursday by the school district.
During public participation, there were no comments on the mascot. However, there were several parents and teachers who spoke out about the lack of teacher-led instructional time at the high school.
Elementary school students receive teacher-led instruction five days a week, middle school students four days a week and high school students twice a week.
Katherine Newman, a second grade teacher and parent in the district, advocated on behalf of her daughter. Newman said as a nonverbal autistic child two days of in-person learning is not enough.
Michelle Juett, a parent in the district, said she hoped her children would be able to get new instruction from a teacher on all four days.
Superintendent Jared Cordon shared in his plan the hope that students would receive at least 30 minutes of teacher-led instruction each day and that the district would work to develop a more robust plan for virtual learning.
(1) comment
Masks?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.