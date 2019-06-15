Roseburg students Gage Hines, Wyatt Bitterman and Eli Mignola finished building a 14-by-7 foot hydraulic dump trailer in May.
The trio started on the project in January and Roseburg High School instructor Craig Stinnett said it was the largest project students have taken on in the seven years he has overseen the program.
“It’s a large project with multiple stages of parts building, proper fit-up and the assembly,” Stinnett said in a press release. “This has been a very good industry connection for our Intermediate I all the way through Advanced students, to give them real-life industry experience.”
Hines and Bitterman were juniors at RHS during the 2018-19 school year, while Mignola was a sophomore.
“It’s been fun, but it’s also been frustrating,” Hines said in a press release. “It’s one of the hardest things I’ve built.”
The project was made possible with the help of Fabform Industries Inc. of Roseburg, which has partnered with the school for three years. Students had previously built parts for the company and the company donated box trailers for students to build and sell to raise funds.
Fabform Vice President Brandon Ikola agreed to record “how to” videos for students to watch in class.
Roseburg High School was able to purchase all materials at cost. Fabform will now paint the trailer and perform quality control, before the trailer will go to a buyer the RHS program lined up.
Fabform also partners with Umpqua Community College and Glide High School.
“The labor pool that we pull from is shrinking each year, so we look at creative ways to, one, be able to give back to the community and, two, to be able to develop different avenues of resources that we can pull from,” Ikola said in a press release.
Roseburg High School also partners with Great Northern Trailer Works, North River and Whit-Log Trailers.
