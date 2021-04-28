Roseburg High School will continue to use Indians as its mascot, despite the majority of school board members voting to change the name during Wednesday's meeting.
School district policy states that mascots — or a facility's name — can only be changed by unanimous board approval after two readings of a proposal. The board voted 5-1 to respectfully retire the mascot.
A policy that required unanimous vote for a facility name change has been around since 1982. The mascot name was added to this policy in 2020, when the school district revised several school policies.
Charles Lee was the lone board member who voted to keep the mascot.
"In Roseburg, we have the Indian name. We have a long history of that, we have a community that's not just nostalgic about the name of the team but actually identifies with that name," Lee said.
Marcia Jacques, a community member, spoke to the board ahead of the decision and asked them not to rush into changing the mascot, because it would change the culture i the town.
"What you do today will affect generations of this community," she said. "Not to mention the students that have graduated RHS. We are a strong community and have roots that have grown deep by people living here in Douglas County."
Lee said he looked at the research documents presented to the board and found they did not support the broad claims made that would justify a need to change the name.
Board member Micki Hall said when she was a teacher she found that the harm of symbols, names and racism impacted teaching.
Prior to the vote, community member Mandie Pritchard addressed the board by saying, "The real issue is and always has been race, and the long existing racial climate in Roseburg High School that has been detrimental to countless students. Individually, and through a collective vote, you — our elected school board members — will either take a stand to begin to address the racial climate in RHS, or continue to shield your eyes and ears to the numerous first-hand accounts former students and staff have presented thus far in writing and in person, as well as the empirical evidence and research that clearly states the harmful effects an Indian mascot has on native and indigenous youth."
The school board collected background information, conducted a survey and held a work session about the mascot name, but had not taken any official action until Wednesday's board meeting.
After the board announced its final decision, part of the crowd cheered while others expressed their displeasure.
Hall asked what the board will do regarding its strategic plan and policies surrounding equity. One of the key components in the school district's strategic plan is that everyone feels safe, seen, heard and respected.
Board chair Rebecca Larson said those topics would require further discussion at a later date.
The mascot name has been brought up several times throughout the history of the school.
The most recent discussion around changing the mascot started when 2002 Roseburg High School alumnus Jessica Bascom started a petition to change it during the summer of 2020, which has received more than 7,000 signatures to date.
Supporters of the mascot, and those in favor of retiring it held protests before the start of the board meeting outside Roseburg High School.
Roseburg Police Officer Tyler Vancil, who serves as the school resource officer at the high school, was present for the board meeting as tensions between the two parties rose. Although words were exchanged, there were no physical altercations or arrests.
The idea that the name "Indians" is harmful was not supported by evidence. Instead we had lots of opinion that it was harmful from one camp and opinion that it was beneficial from another camp. That neither justifies changing the name nor shows that changing the name would make a difference.
In the future there will come a time when our kids and grandkids will ask about Native Americans and what they were like. They will want to know why there are no statues or institutions named in their honor. We will have to tell them that it was White Democrats that were offended that a institution used a Native American as their school mascot. Then they will want to know why White Democrats were so racist and fascist against a minority being praised as a mascot!! This will just cause them to become Conservatives. Because NOBODY wants to be a racist white democrat!!
I don't understand why this vote needed to be unanimous? A 5-1 vote should be enough to retire the mascot name that's cause so many to speak out against keeping it.
Apparently there is some policy, that was voted in members of the board at some point, that currently requires it. It is something the present board could actually change to what a democracy usually requires, which is a simple majority.
