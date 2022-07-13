Ashlyn Thompson hasn’t done a lot of traveling in her 17 years of life, but thanks to the Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange Scholarship, she will be spending her senior year of high school in Germany.
She is one of 250 students from across the nation who will participate in “a bi-lateral exchange program co-sponsored by the U.S. Department of State and the German Bundestag.” Instead of attending Roseburg High School, she will live with a host family and attend a German high school.
“I’m really interested in language,” Thompson said. “I actually really want to teach German. So going to Germany is going to really help me become familiar with the culture and have first-hand knowledge.”
According to a press release, these “students are youth ambassadors of the United States, sharing their life and culture with their German hosts and building a greater understanding of the United States and its diversity.” While overseas, students will have the opportunity to meet both U.S. Congressional Representatives and members of the German federal parliament, called the Bundestag.
Thompson said she doesn’t know where she will be going yet, but she knows she will be gone from August 2022 to June 2023. The first leg of her journey includes a month-0long training camp with other scholarship recipients. Then, she will continue on to her host family.
“I haven’t had a lot of experience outside of Roseburg,” Thompson said. “I’m really looking forward to try new stuff and meet new people. I want to build bonds and lasting friendships.”
She credits her German studies teacher, Klay Taylor, for really fostering her love of the language and the culture. Thompson said she’s known for a really long time that she wants to be a teacher, but it wasn’t until Taylor passed on his love of Germany that she found her path.
She wants to pass on the experience of having a good German teacher to future students.
Taylor said he tells students about the scholarship every year — in fact, several RHS students have been awarded this scholarship in the past — but if there was a student that he was going to specifically push towards applying, Thompson is definitely one of them.
“She’s better than she thinks,” Taylor said. “I think she tends to underestimate what she can do. She started picking it up pretty quickly. She’s good at learning the language. I think, for her, a lot of it has a lot to do with being good at communicating. She is very good at communicating. She’s also shown an enthusiasm for the language and the culture, especially.”
While the scholarship pays for most of the large expenses, Thompson will have to fund her travel to Washington, D.C., and her family will have to provide a set amount of spending money for her each month. Coming from a single family income, it will be a hard task, but Thompson said she plans to host various fundraisers before she leaves.
“This means a lot. It’s a motivator. It very much instills hope and reignites my passion,” Thompson said. “It’s always been a thing for me, that I’ve wanted to see more. I would not be able to afford this any other way.”
