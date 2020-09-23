Kindergarten classrooms will be opening Monday in the Roseburg school district, Superintendent Jared Cordon announced during a board work session Wednesday evening.
Kindergarten through third grade students were scheduled to start on Oct. 5, according to information distributed by the school district earlier this year but the decision was made to start kindergarten a week ahead of schedule.
“We’re going to be welcoming back our kindergarten students next week as part of a soft start,” Cordon said. “This plan will help these kiddos feel more comfortable in schools. It’s intended to allow them to meet their teacher and do all the things we want kids to do in school.”
State metrics allow for kindergarten through third grade classes to start as long as the county positivity rating is at or below 5%, there are no more than 30 reported COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the county and there is no active coronavirus within the school community.
Douglas County is currently meeting those metrics but has seen a recent uptick in cases. The Oregon Health Authority reported that there were 18.7 cases per 100,000 people in Douglas County, as of Sept. 19.
Roseburg opted to start kindergarten through third grade in a remote learning setting this year, while other surrounding schools opted to start the lowest grades in person.
"The extra time that has been spent, although it has been a burden for parents, it's a wise investment," Cordon said. "It's allowed us to be ready to understand what we need to do in terms of protocols, in terms of what to do if a kid is sick, in terms of cohorting and disinfecting. The plan to hold off, although I know it was difficult for parents who looked around to other schools and saw K-3 going back, will pay dividends for us in terms of the experience the kids will have when they get back."
Cordon also said the experience of remote learning put those students and teachers in a better position if they had to return to comprehensive distance learning later in the school year.
Cordon reported that 221 students in kindergarten through third grade will continue remote learning.
"We have essentially an elementary school that's the size of some of our elementary schools, of remote learners right now," Cordon said.
Assistant Superintendent Michelle Knee said that at most schools the rate to opt into distance learning was 14-15%.
Parents who opt to continue remote learning will see different teachers for their children when schools reopen. These children will remain with the group of online learners and the new teacher until the end of the calendar year.
During the work session, Cordon asked whether the board would like to see fourth and fifth grade return to in-person learning as soon as the metrics are met. The responses of the board members varied.
“I think these kids need to be in the classroom if the metrics are allowing it,” director Brandon Bishop said. "I would love for these kids to return to the classroom."
Director Micki Hall said she would prefer to err on the side of caution and not see the students go back-and-forth from in-person to online learning.
Board chair Rebecca Larson said she agreed with Bishop, citing her own experience as a reference point.
"I guess as a parent and as an educator, I'm just not sure how developmentally appropriate distance learning is for those younger kids," she said. "I'm worried about the kids. I mean, I look at how hard we're working in our house and my kids have a parent who is home with them all day, who can solve every technology problem, sit by them when they're confused, can go fix the printer jam. And not every kid in our district has that kind of privilege. And it breaks my heart. And I really, really worry about all of our kids, but in particular those little kids."
Director Charles Lee was also a part of the discussion, but three other board members were absent from the work session.
During the work session the school board also discussed:
- Bringing forth a capital improvement bond measure for the November 2021 ballot. The school district’s latest bond measure, in May 2020, was narrowly defeated with 52% voting against and 48% in favor of the bond. However, school board members said the issues that were raised during the May campaign continue to impact education.
- Reopening Rose Elementary School as both schools housed in the facility at this time will transition at the end of the current school year. Rose Alternative School will transition to Roseburg High School at the start of the 2021-2022 school year, and the Horizons Foster Youth Education Program has funding for the remainder of this school year.
No decisions were made on any of the topics discussed in the work session.
The next board meeting is scheduled for Oct. 14.
