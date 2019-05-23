The Roseburg Library Commission unanimously voted to recommend a library card service contract with interested school districts within Douglas County for $20 per student.
The recommendation is expected to be brought to Roseburg City Council during its June 10 meeting.
Schools would pay $20 for each student enrolled at the school. Enrollment in the program would allow access to the library collection and electronic access.
Library materials would be delivered to the schools by the Douglas Education Service District.
"There's very little access to what you and I take for granted in some of those places," Brian Prawitz said. "For us to get, via the ESD and very much following their philosophy, getting services into those areas. If we could help with that, it'll be a noble deed."
Currently a family library card costs $60. The student card would come with limitations, such as 10 checked out items, including one DVD and no holds.
Funds generated from the student cards would be used to purchase youth materials and help offset the staff costs of implementing the service.
DESD had previously approached the City of Roseburg regarding contracting professional library services. Those conversations have been paused for the moment.
