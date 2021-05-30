Roseburg Public Library will host "Classroom 15: How the Hoover FBI censored the dreams of innocent Oregon fourth graders" at 6:30 p.m. June 10.
People can visit the Roseburg Public Library Facebook page to participate in the event about the federal government's efforts in 1960 to stop a fourth grade class from striking up a pen pall relationship with children in the Soviet Union.
On June 10, managing editor and co-author Julia Mueller, co-author Zack Demars and editor Peter Laufer will discuss the yearlong investigative process that began in a University of Oregon School of Journalism classroom and made its way to bookshelves.
Speaker questions may be submitted before the event to Kris Wiley at kwiley@cityofroseburg.org or 541-492-7051. Viewers who have a Facebook account may post questions during the event by commenting on the Facebook Live stream.
