Aurora Oberg, a youth services librarian at Roseburg Public Library, has been preparing for summer reading since November.
More than six months later, the Roseburg Public Library will officially launch its summer reading program “A Universe of Stories.” The program runs from June 18 until Aug. 30, and there will be activities scheduled for children, teens and adults.
“Since November, I’ve gathered ideas,” Oberg said. “I have ideas of what we’ll do in general.”
Oberg said she often turns to Pinterest for inspiration.
Alexa Ligon joined Oberg on June 1 to help with preparations for the program and will stay through the summer.
The library will also host events on July 20 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.
Space is the predominant theme throughout the summer’s program, but there will be some events around other universes.
The Harry Potter universe is one of them.
“I’m most looking forward to Harry Potter day (on July 27),” Oberg said, adding that she pre-made wands with her siblings. “We’ll have herbology class and maybe potions.”
The primary final countdown, however, is for “A Universe of Stories,” which is a summer reading program at libraries nationwide that can be modified to local interests.
The library will also give patrons a chance to view our universe on July 18 when it holds a solar telescope viewing with Paul Morgan at Umpqua Community College.
There will also be a day about rockets, but Oberg said she was still figuring out the logistics on how to do that inside the library.
A display of space-themed books will also be inside the library.
“I have ordered a bunch of new books that are space themed,” Oberg said. “To really bolster the space component of our collection.”
There will be more than 100 new picture books, nonfiction books about space, biographies on astronauts and teen fiction of outer space.
Children will also get a reading log to track their progress over the summer and can earn prizes after reading for five, 10, 15 and 20 hours.
After logging 20 hours, readers will receive a book. If they read more than 20 hours they can receive an extension log to be entered into a drawing for a gift card.
