Community members are invited to register for free, basic technology classes at Roseburg Public Library.
Based on the results of a community survey and our staffing capacity, the library has scheduled 90-minute classes throughout the fall. Registration is required for all sessions by email at library@cityofroseburg.org, phone at 541-492-7052 or in person at the library’s front desk. A Roseburg Public Library card is not required.
People who have no or very limited experience using a computer may be interested in Computer Basics, which will cover using a mouse, creating folders, opening programs and documents and accessing the Internet. The library will provide laptops for attendees.
Each session will cover the same information.
Computer Basics classes open to all patrons are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 13; 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 3; and 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7.
Computer Basics classes open only to parents or caregivers who need childcare for youth between 4 and 12 years old are at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19 and 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21. The library will provide a kids meal and Youth Services Librarian Aurora Ropp will lead a story and craft program.
Computer Basics classes in Spanish will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2; 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14; and 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14.
Survey respondents showed a great deal of interest in a Zoom videoconferencing class, so we will teach folks how to join a call, create a Zoom account, schedule a meeting and access some advanced features. The library will provide laptops for attendees.
Zoom Videoconferencing Basics classes open to all patrons are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17; 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10; and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19.
People who have Android phones or tablets and want to learn about connecting to wifi and accessing common applications and helpful settings may be interested in the Android Basics session. Attendees must bring their own device.
Android Basics classes open to all patrons will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 20 and 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 17.
An Android Basics class open only to parents or caregivers who need childcare for youth between 4 and 12 years old is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16. The library will provide a kids meal, and Ropp will lead a story and craft program.
Finally, iPhone and iPad users who want to learn about connecting to wifi and accessing common applications and helpful settings may be interested in the iOS Basics session. Attendees must bring their own device.
iOS Basics classes are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 27 and 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 15.
Library staff will determine whether to continue offering basic technology classes next year based on the response to this fall’s classes.
The project is made possible by the Public Library Association’s Digital Literacy Workshop Incentive, supported by AT&T.
Kris Wiley is the executive director of the Roseburg Public Library.
