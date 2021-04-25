Roseburg's Masonic organizations, Laurel Lodge No. 13 and Scottish Rite of Freemasons, are offering $17,250 in scholarships to Douglas County students.
Applications are due May 15.
High school students, who will be attending post-secondary school anywhere in the U.S., can pick up applications from school councilors. The same process applies to students enrolled at Umpqua Community College, the University of Oregon and Oregon State University.
The Laurel Lodge Rathbun Scholarship has awards for $6,000, $4,200 and $3,000. The Raugh ad Owens scholarship is $1,000.
The three stipends from Scottish Rite are $1,000 each.
For more information: Jim Wright at 541-672-2407 or Ed Bouwsema at 541-440-4881.
