Fremont Middle School students stood outside Sherm’s Thunderbird Market on Monday, asking patrons of the grocery store to donate canned food.
“We do this every year,” Fremont seventh grader Giavanna Tatone said. “We have a lot of needy families in our own school so it’s all-around a good idea.”
Students in the leadership classes at the two public middle schools in Roseburg will be collecting donations until Dec. 18.
Donations made to Fremont will go to the United Community Action Network food bank, while donations to Jo Lane Middle School will go to FISH food pantry.
Tatone said the goal at Fremont is to fill a school bus with 10,000 pounds of food. She estimated the group had collected about 1,000 pounds of food by Monday.
“Anything helps,” Fremont eighth grader Malia Narciso said when asked if the group is looking for specific food items.
The canned food drive started Nov. 25 and people can drop off donations of food or money at Fremont until Dec. 18. Jo Lane students can bring donations to their third period classroom.
Each dollar raised will provide four cans of food for the food bank.
Fremont Middle School students will be outside Sherm’s Thunderbird Market from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to collect more donations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.