The plant clinic in Roseburg is open from 1-3 p.m. Monday through Friday and can be accessed in a variety of ways.
Oregon State University Douglas County Extension Services' Master Gardeners are available by phone at 541-236-3052 or by email at douglasmg@oregonstate.edu to answer home gardening questions. Clients are not allowed inside the clinic but they can leave samples or questions near the doorway at 1134 SE Douglas Ave. in Roseburg.
Master Gardeners are researching and offering suggestions on home garden-related questions for the 2020 growing season.
The plant clinic is a free public service.
