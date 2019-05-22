Student-made posters on the topic of LGBTQ issues resulted in a police investigation at Fremont Middle School in Roseburg last week.
Roseburg Public School interim Superintendent Lee Paterson said some students put up posters that were supportive of LGBTQ students which caused “quite a squabble” with other students that culminated in rumors of online threats of violence.
Roseburg Police Department investigated those rumors, but could not substantiate a threat. Police officers, as well as School Resource Officer Tyler Vancil, interviewed students over a two-day period.
“It was determined by Roseburg police after reading the posts and interviewing multiple students and staff, that the rumors, though concerning, do not represent a credible threat to our school or our students,” Fremont Principal Ben Bentea wrote in an email to parents.
The incident was deemed disruptive to the learning environment and all student-made posters, including those on other topics, were taken down in the school’s hallways.
“When students were being harassed and it looked like even violence could break out, the school took the posters down to avoid any kind of confrontation,” Paterson said. “Free expression takes a backseat to protecting the safety of our children.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.