They show up like clockwork every Tuesday afternoon, the line of cars two dozen deep filled with families checking out and returning items to the Roseburg Public Library.
The drive-thru program is just one example of the ways the library has been innovative and nimble in dealing with changes wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Library Director Kris Wiley presented a report to the Roseburg City Council on Monday detailing the progress the library has made since it reopened less than three years ago after being shuttered due to a lack of funding.
In November 2016, Douglas County voters defeated a ballot measure that would have raised property taxes to pay for the county’s library system. The following year the county began closing the 11 libraries in the system; the Roseburg library was the last to close, on May 31, 2017.
But with the help of public and private funding, including support from the City of Roseburg, the library was able to officially reopen in January 2019. Wiley was hired in July 2018, to take on the task of bringing the library back to life. Mission accomplished.
“We’re still young,” Wiley said told the council Monday via Zoom. “We have a lot of potential and we can’t wait to continue the work we’ve been doing and reach more people.”
She ticked off a number of accomplishments at the library, despite the challenges presented by COVID-19, which required the library to close its doors for much of the last 1.5 years. But the library remained busy despite that, in large part by shifting to electronic books and presentations and offering a drive-thru service at the library.
“We shifted essentially all of our programming in the last year to virtual,” Wiley said.
That shift was reflected across the board at the library. For example, there were 24,709 visits to the library website in fiscal year 2020 and 26,651 in 2021. There were 4,777 such visits in fiscal year 2019. The fiscal year runs from July 1 through June 30.
The library was awarded 11 grants this past year that totaled nearly $175,000. They included $35,000 from the Oregon Community Foundation, which went toward library materials and programming, and $33,000 from the Douglas County Library Foundation, which also went toward materials.
The biggest grant was also from the Oregon Community Foundation, this one for $65,300. That grant paid items associated with the summer reading program, including a mini-van that continues to be used for community outreach.
That summer reading program went to four schools a week for six weeks, with the van loaded down with crafts for the children — as many as 500 crafts a week, prepared by the library staff.
“The summer reading program was just amazing this year,” Roseburg City Councilor Andrea Zielinski said. “We are so hopeful that we’ll get to open the library soon so more people can engage with it.”
Some other numbers from Wiley’s presentation:
131,861 — Number of library visits in the year 2020-21 (that number dropped to 20,208 in 2021-22)
77,500 — Items in the library collection.
48,128 — Items checked out in the most recent year.
6,027 — Total library cardholders.
2,296 — Cardholders who are students.
118 — Number of programs this past year, compared to 171 the previous year.
Dolly Parton’s Imagine Library, a countywide program for children up to the age of 5, has been especially popular, Wiley said. There are currently 1,069 active participants, more than double the number that had been expected she said. Nearly 300 children have graduated from the program.
“This has not been affected by the pandemic at all,” Wiley said.
The library also has a new logo, consisting of the words “Roseburg Public Library” separated by some books that appear to be standing on a shelf. Underneath the shelf are the words “Community, Curiosity, Learning.” Those words represent the mission statement of the library: “Promote community, inspire curiosity, encourage learning.”
The new logo, including a colorful background featuring Oregon forest and — what else? books — will adorn the min-van used for community outreach.
“We want people to know when we’re coming into their neighborhood,” Wiley said.
Additionally, the library announced Monday that it will be offering a variety of youth programs for children and families, beginning in October.
On Tuesdays, starting next week, the library will give out grab-and-go craft kits to children and families. With the library building closed to the public, the kits will be handed out available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last during the library’s drive-up pickup service every Tuesday afternoon.
On Wednesdays, also starting next week at 10:30 a.m., the library will post a new Storytime on its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/roseburglibrary. Youth Service Librarian Aurora Ropp has put together a 20-minute program that features songs, finger plays and stories suited for children aged 3 to 8.
On second and fourth Thursdays starting October 14, the library will post a new Spanish Storytime on its Facebook page, also at 10:30 a.m. The program feature’s a children’s book read in Spanish that is appropriate for children of all ages.
And beginning Oct. 30, and continuing into next year, the library will post a new musical Storytime on the library’s Facebook page the last Saturday of each month. This program features a story, songs, musical instruments and a craft aimed at children ages 3 to 8.
Councilor Brian Prawitz said the library has come a long way in the short time it’s been reopen.
“A lot of the fundamental stuff we talked about at the very beginning has taken shape in the ways we hoped,” he said.
Wiley concurred and credited her staff for the string of successes. It has been a labor of love, she said.
“We’re ready to roll and connect with more groups and more people, that will come,” Wiley said. “I’m mostly happy because we have an amazing crew here and they are wonderful and they’re all on the same page about the work we’re doing and the goals we have.
“We love the work we do down here,” she said.
So when is the library going to open in-person? It would be nice to be able to go inside.
