Roseburg Public Library has several programs for adults coming up in April.
On Thursday local author J Richard Knapp will present a writing workshop entitled "Writing a Bestselling Story" from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The workshop is open to teens and adults and participants are encouraged to bring samples of their work.
Sandra Pieschel will teach "Can You Beat Diabetes" from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 9, a program on living with and overcoming diabetes.
A basic computer class will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. April 17.
"One Room Schools of Douglas County, Yesterday and Today" will be taught by local historian Larry Moulton from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 23. Moulton will show historical photos and provide information on where to visit one room schools still standing today.
Diane Dunas will hold a presentation on her book "The Preserver's Journal," about how to can and preserve food at home fro, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 30.
All programs are free and people can call 541-492-7052 to secure a spot, or stop by the library on 1490 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. in Roseburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.