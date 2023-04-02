Aurora Ropp mug

10:30 a.m., Every Wednesday: Storytime with Aurora 10 a.m., Tuesday, April 4: Grab-and-go craft kits while supplies last 3-4:30 p.m., Thursday, April 6: Legos Free Time 4-4:45 p.m., Wednesday, April 12: Club de Idioma Español | Spanish Club for fourth-eighth graders 3-4:30 p.m., Thursday, April 13: Teen Drop-In Hangout 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Saturday, April 15: Read with Astra teens 10 a.m., Tuesday, April 18: Grab-and-go craft kits while supplies last 4-4:45 p.m., Wednesday, April 19: Club de Idioma Español | Spanish Club for fourth-eighth graders 3:30-4:30 p.m., Thursday, April 20: Children’s Drop-In Activity 3:30-4:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 25: STEM program for elementary-age youth 4-4:45 p.m., Wednesday, April 26: Club de Idioma Español | Spanish Club for fourth-eighth graders

Aurora Ropp is the Youth Services Librarian at Roseburg Public Library. aoberg@cityofroseburg.org or 541-492-7054.

