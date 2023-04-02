10:30 a.m., Every Wednesday: Storytime with Aurora 10 a.m., Tuesday, April 4: Grab-and-go craft kits while supplies last 3-4:30 p.m., Thursday, April 6: Legos Free Time 4-4:45 p.m., Wednesday, April 12: Club de Idioma Español | Spanish Club for fourth-eighth graders 3-4:30 p.m., Thursday, April 13: Teen Drop-In Hangout 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Saturday, April 15: Read with Astra teens 10 a.m., Tuesday, April 18: Grab-and-go craft kits while supplies last 4-4:45 p.m., Wednesday, April 19: Club de Idioma Español | Spanish Club for fourth-eighth graders 3:30-4:30 p.m., Thursday, April 20: Children’s Drop-In Activity 3:30-4:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 25: STEM program for elementary-age youth 4-4:45 p.m., Wednesday, April 26: Club de Idioma Español | Spanish Club for fourth-eighth graders
Roseburg Public Library is an amazing place for youth and families to escape to for fun and activities.
Our community’s youngest learners are invited to participate in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a book-gifting program that mails one new, free, age-appropriate book to registered children from birth to fifth birthday. The program, sponsored locally by the Friends of the Roseburg Public Library, supports early literacy and child-caregiver bonding.
The library’s Storytime is perfect for kiddos ages two-five and their caregivers. Aurora’s 20-minute programs feature stories, songs and fingerplays, and every session ends with a hands-on craft. Storytime is a great opportunity to introduce little ones to early literacy concepts and socialization.
Preschoolers and elementary students gravitate toward the early literacy computers in the Children’s Room. The workstations are preloaded with STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math) programs, including basic coding content, in English and Spanish.
The Children’s Room is a wonderful space that includes a Lego table, coloring sheets, puppets and puzzles. It also houses about 8,500 board books, picture books and easy readers.
Elementary-age youth and tweens love Aurora’s programs, which inspire creativity. STEAM programs encourage interaction with materials and figuring out how they work together to light up a card, make slime or follow a coded path. Monthly craft and Lego days provide time for children to use their imagination in building airplanes and houses or making flowers out of coffee filters and markers.
Beginning readers can practice their skills with Astra service club teens twice a month, and tweens can practice their language skills during Spanish Club led by Julia Masner.
The junior book collection totals more than 15,000 items, including all nonfiction books for children. In addition, there are 1,500 DVDs and audiobooks on CD available for checkout.
The Teen Room is one of our favorite spots in the library. It is the only space that grew during the renovation before Roseburg Public Library opened and now it has four Internet computers, couches and chairs for teens to hang out, read and do homework. It has great lighting and a view of the creek, making it a pleasant place for teens.
About 3,000 young adult (YA) novels are housed in the Teen Room. YA DVDs, books on CD, nonfiction books and graphic novels — another 3,000 items — are located just outside the Teen Room.
Aurora leads teen programs, including Franken-toys, in which teens take apart and recombine new toys of their imagining, Magic the Gathering games, PlayStation4 video games, bracelet beading crafts and more!
The library has more than books to interact with on any given day. Stop by and try out something with your children and teens!
