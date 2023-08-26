Roseburg Public Library is preparing to help community members improve their basic technology skills this fall.
The library is among 215 public libraries nationwide awarded funding by the Public Library Association (PLA) this year to conduct digital literacy workshops.
The PLA Digital Literacy Workshop Incentive, supported by AT&T, will assist the library’s efforts to provide free classroom instruction on computers, smartphones and tablets.
We can offer a number of classes, and I would like to hear from community members which ones you would be interested in attending. Based on that feedback, I will set the final schedule in mid-September, and classes will begin in October.
A Roseburg Public Library card is not required to take classes; however, I will create a first-come, first-served registration system when the final schedule is announced. The library will provide laptops for the computer classes; patrons will be expected to provide their own phones or tablets for the mobile device classes.
But first, please complete the Basic Technology Classes Survey by Sept. 4. There are a number of ways to respond: Email me at kwiley@cityofroseburg.org; call the library at 541-492-7050; stop at the library’s front desk and fill out the paper survey; or access the survey on the library’s website at roseburgpubliclibrary.org.
Respondents should select the two classes you are most interested in attending from the following list:
Computer Basics (how to use a mouse, open windows and work with files)
Internet Basics (how to perform searches in a browser)
Email Basics (how to create an account and send messages)
Video Conferencing (how to use Zoom)
Using a Mobile Device (Android)
Using a Mobile Device (iOS)
Check back in this space or the library’s website for survey results and the schedule of classes.
Friends of the Library Book SaleThis week’s Friends of the Roseburg Public Library book sale will feature bargain books at rock-bottom prices.
From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, children’s books and mass market paperbacks will sell for 25 cents each. All other books will be priced at 50 cents.
From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, all books will be marked at 25 cents.
From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, everything will be free.
The sale includes all items in the Ford Room as well as the Friends Book Store inside the library.
The inventory includes donated books and those withdrawn from the library, which means items may be slightly worn or have library markings. Large print, Christian fiction, science fiction, antique and classic books will be featured.
Special art books and new books published in the last three years will be offered for $5 each on Thursday.
Anyone interested in helping with the sale should contact the library at 541-492-7050.
Donations of gently used books always are welcome and may be dropped off during library hours.
Kris Wiley is the executive director of the Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.