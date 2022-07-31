A crowd of around 15 people gathered around the entrance to the Roseburg Public Library Saturday morning. At first glance, you might think a new book was coming out, but at closer inspection, you start to see their outfits — witch’s hats, magical robes, wands, shirts that say “Gryffindor” and “Hufflepuff.”
It was Harry Potter day at the Roseburg Public Library, an event full of arts and crafts, trivia and even a giveaway.
Aurora Ropp, the youth services librarian in charge of the event, held the first Harry Potter day in 2019, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, two years went by without a second one. As someone who loved the Harry Potter novels when she was younger, she hoped the event could bring a little magic back to Roseburg.
“I hope the kids have a lot of fun,” Ropp said. “They can be magical, do fun things here at the library.”
The crowd of only a few scattered families waiting in front of the building before the event opened soon grew into a crowd of dozens, with all ages of people — infants, teens, parents and grandparents — pouring in and out to take part in the different activities.
At the event, kids could participate in wand making, rock painting, “potion” making, trivia events, ice cream making, a quilt giveaway and “monster book” making — where children created fuzzy, strange-looking crafts out of hot glue, fur and composition notebooks.
Ronin Gaedeke, 7, worked on painting his wand while Fatemah Gaedecke sat next to him. They wore matching, homemade wizard’s hats with robes. According to Fatemah, Ronin has been watching the Harry Potter films and listening to the audiobooks almost since he was born.
“I like the spells,” Ronin Gaedeke said when asked why he loves the series. “And that Voldemort dies.”
Parker Morgan and Luca Doyle, two teenagers, strolled around the event participating in different activities.
“I recently caved into my parent’s wishes and checked it out,” Morgan said. “And I really like it.”
One of the main attractions of the event was the quilt raffle — a large, detailed Harry Potter quilt designed by Ropp’s mother, Asley Oberg.
“I’m a quilter, so it only took me about a week,” Oberg said. “If I wasn’t a quilter, it’d take me months.”
To get raffle tickets, participants had to answer numerous trivia questions correctly, located throughout the main floor of the library. Marcy Tassano, who usually runs the small bookstore in the library, worked as one of the trivia wizards during the event.
“I usually stay in the back and work with the books,” Tassano said. “I think it’ll be fun to play with the kids today.”
For the families who came to the Harry Potter event, it was a fun-filled, craft-centered day full of magic and wonderment. For those working at the library, there was hope the event would inspire families to come back, to show the services that the Roseburg Public Library provides on a daily basis.
“All the families that come, it’s just awesome to see the smiles on these kid’s faces,” Fesna Wells, who started working at the library in February, said. “I hope it brings awareness to what this library does for the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.