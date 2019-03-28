Mary Drouin and Kristi Bracken have received drawings, flowers, and most of all, hugs from the children they serve with the Lunchbox Express.
The program started serving free lunches to children and teens during summer break in the Roseburg Public Schools district six years ago. Since then, it has also expanded to winter and spring breaks.
Drouin, who works in the cafeteria at Roseburg High School, has been a part of the express since its inception.
“I find it to be rewarding,” she said. “Why sit at home and do nothing? I’m giving back to the community.”
On Wednesday, children started lining up for the Lunchbox Express at the old Rose School with about five minutes to spare. When the bus came up Southeast Roberts Avenue, they stood up and looked for their favorite lunch ladies.
“Kristi is here,” a few of them shouted out in joy. As soon as Bracken got off the bus, she was greeted with hugs.
While the children were waiting, they were talking about the cheeseburgers that were on the menu that day, but by the time the decorated school bus got to them, there weren’t any left.
“It’s really hard to guess how many kids we can expect each day, so we do our best,” Bracken said.
The numbers fluctuate too much during spring and winter break for the staff to get a clear idea on inventory. During summer, the high school kitchen can be used to make food if the Lunchbox Express starts to run low while making the rounds.
“We don’t want to throw food away,” Drouin said, adding that they always keep supplies on hand to make sandwiches so the kids don’t go hungry.
Drouin and Bracken served chicken nuggets and ham sandwiches at Rose School instead, which was not a problem for Aaron Murray.
“Ham sandwiches are my favorite,” the 10-year-old Winchester Elementary School student said. “It tastes good. They serve good food.”
Aaron visited the lunchbox with his family and friends.
Alex Humphries, a 12-year-old who attends Fremont Middle School, made sure to check what he could expect for lunch Thursday. The answer: corn dogs.
Drouin and Bracken want to start a social media page for the Lunchbox Express to give people a heads up and, also, be able to receive feedback on locations.
They’d also like to add more sites in the summer to be able to serve all students who may need a lunch.
During spring break, the bus stops at Saddle Butte Mobile Manor, Eastwood Park, Stewart Park, Rose School and Green Elementary during the lunch hour.
Lunchbox Express will start making the rounds for the summer on June 14, the day after school gets out.
