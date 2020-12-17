A new book, “Dry,” will be added to the English language curriculum for eighth grade and above in Roseburg Public Schools, after unanimous approval by the school board during Wednesday’s meeting.
“Dry” is a novel by Neal and Jarrod Shusterman that explores what happens when there is no more water in California. A group of teens bands together for survival and has to overcome a variety of obstacles.
“I read the book and I found it quite invigorating,” said school board member Howard Johnson. “It reminded me of a lot of things that I was exposed to when I lived in California, under a different umbrella. I think it would be very good for the classroom to see that, rather than being naive and walk into it and not be aware of it. I think it is an excellent book and very appropriate.”
The book is appropriate for ages 12 and up, according to the publisher. The curriculum & instruction committee acknowledged that parts of the book were violent and one specific passage alludes to a teen girl selling her body for water.
At a school board meeting earlier this year, a parent voiced concern about the book’s content.
School board chair Rebecca Larson also expressed some concern about the content during the curriculum & instruction committee meeting last week.
“I think it would be a great book to teach,” Larson said on Dec. 9. “I would probably teach it to sophomores, just because — unlike some other dystopian novels — it takes place right now. In a way that’s a little more anxiety producing.”
Larson did agree with the rest of the committee to recommend the book be added to the curriculum. She was excused from Wednesday’s meeting.
Roseburg Public Schools was supposed to pilot new English language arts materials in its secondary schools this year, but due to COVID-19 that was put on hold. Teachers who want to add books to the curriculum could fill out a form, which will then be reviewed by the committee.
Jo Lane Middle School eighth grade English teachers Brenna Christensen and David Morrocco requested the book be added. Christensen had taught the book at another school and found it to be valuable.
“It’s modern. It catches the kids’ attention, but it really does target students who are those reluctant readers,” Christensen said during the Dec. 9 meeting. “Every chapter is a cliffhanger, which is what you need in the classroom to keep that attention. It’s fast-paced, but it doesn’t lack things to talk about in the classroom.”
The book talks about stores running out of water, mass panic, the influence of the media, gun violence and other topics that are easily tied to current events.
The book will be added to the curriculum. However, parents will have the option to opt out of the reading and ask for an alternative book. The book will be available only to students in eighth grade and above.
Additional topics that came up during the school board meeting:
- Roseburg Public Schools received a $10,500 anonymous donation to help pay off student lunch debts.
- KDP Certified Accountants out of Medford presented the audit report to the board.
- The school district approved the purchase of 365 W. Selmar Court, a property behind the high school. After the purchase, the district would own 19 of the 23 properties behind the high school. The homes are rented out by the district.
- Five teachers received national board certification: Laura Harvey, Kristen Coopride, Marie Leary, Janet Parrot and Kari Taggart. The district already had two nationally board certified teachers in Sherryl Bailey and Andrea Berggreen.
- Linsey Kraft joined Anela Plunkett as one of two National Board Certified School Psychologists.
School board member Howard Johnson reminded the board that it needed to stop kicking the high school mascot issue down the road.
