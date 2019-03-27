Charan Cline, Jared Cordon and Josh Middleton were announced Wednesday as the three finalists for the superintendent position at Roseburg Public Schools.
The Board of Directors conducted interviews last Wednesday and Thursday, and narrowed the field from 22 candidates to the final three.
The superintendent will begin July 1, taking over for interim Superintendent Lee Paterson.
Background and reference checks will now be conducted for each of the finalists. The school board anticipates bringing the finalists to the district to meet with staff and community, and to tour school facilities.
The public will have a chance to meet the candidates during the visits, tentatively scheduled for April 4.
Cline has been the superintendent in the Yamhill-Carlton School District since 2012 and has previous experience working in Douglas County. He was a superintendent for two small rural districts for two years and the Douglas Education Service District director of student achievement for four years. He also worked four years as a middle school principal in the Winston-Dillard School District and taught social studies at Philomath High School for six years.
Cordon has worked for the Beaverton School District since 2016 as the administrator of elementary curriculum, instruction and assessment. Prior to that, he was an elementary school principal at two different schools and a high school vice principal for three years.
Middleton has served as the superintendent for the Middleton School District in Middleton, Idaho, since 2016. He also has experience as an assistant superintendent in Billings, Montana, and superintendent in Laurel, Montana. He spent 11 years as a social studies teacher before becoming an administrator.
Second interviews for each of the candidates will be conducted by the school board in executive session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.