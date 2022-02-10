Community members will have the opportunity to vote on a bond measure for Roseburg Public Schools this upcoming May.
During Wednesday night's school board meeting, board members voted unanimously to move forward with a proposed bond.
"There are so many good things happening educationally in our schools," school board chair Rebecca Larson said. "It's time to help our buildings reflect that."
Over the last few months, the district has prioritized a community-driven approach in discussing the possibility of a bond measure. With the assistance of the Community Bond Development Committee, research and public polling, the district narrowed down areas of focus.
The bond measure of $154 million — an amount determined through community input — is intended to make improvements to school safety, update aging infrastructure and expand student learning opportunities. Based on current assessed values, the bond rate is estimated to create a tax of $1.85 per $1,000 of assessed property value.
When board member Brandon Bishop moved to the area six years ago, he said he was surprised by the lack of security at the entrance of elementary school buildings. Board member Rod Cotton echoed this concern.
"What it really gets down to for me is safety," Cotton said. "The world's not the same as it was 25, 30 years ago."
The bond would help improve air and heating systems across schools while also increasing security at school entrances that will help schools monitor who is on campus at all times.
If approved, the bond would also allow for improvements to aging infrastructure at schools, such as plumbing, along with updates to school playgrounds and track and turf fields.
"We have some eyesores, in my opinion," Cotton said. "I look at our athletic facilities, which is down the list, but it's an embarrassment to me."
The expansion of student learning opportunities includes improvements to learning space environments at all elementary and middle schools, career and technical learning spaces and multipurpose facilities at elementary schools. It would also move to replace the Heritage (Old Main) building at Roseburg High School with a modern educational facility, while maintaining the historical architectural elements of the building.
"I think the bond measure is an opportunity to invest in the community in a real and tangible way where we'll see the effects fairly quickly," Bishop said.
In May 2020, voters rejected a $94 million general obligation school bond placed on the ballot by Roseburg Public Schools. That bond was meant to make renovations at all buildings, build five new gymnasiums at elementary schools, upgrade infrastructure, replace the Heritage (Old Main) building on the high school campus and improve sites and furnishings throughout the district.
"This isn't a decisive issue. We have old schools that need repairs," Board member Andrew Shirtcliff said. "And everybody, regardless of what side of any issue you're on, can all agree that our kids need to have better schools."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.