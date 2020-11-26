Autum Strain has been attending virtual school since October 2019, an option that might be available to more students as Roseburg Public Schools works to develop its own virtual school.
Currently, the school district offers virtual school through Connections Learning at Rose Alternative School.
But the plan is to create a virtual school that will be taught by licensed and local district educators and brings students back into the Roseburg school district.
“This year, in our continued efforts to align our work with our strategic plan, we adopted several objectives that focus on giving all students the tools and support they need,” said Roseburg Public Schools Superintendent Jared Cordon. “Several of our objectives, including the creation of a virtual school, recognize that students have individual learning styles. We want to give students choices and opportunities to ensure that they remain engaged in their education and on the path toward successfully completing high school.”
Autum is a 16-year-old junior in high school. She has attended Roseburg schools from kindergarten until 10th grade and opted to stay within the district for virtual learning.
Bethany Strain, her mother, said her family chose virtual school because Autum wanted to be able to work more hours and wanted some flexibility around her school schedule. Bethany Strain owns a local dog grooming business, where Autum works.
“She likes the flexibility and we do a lot of hunting in the fall time and are gone for a week or so and then with school we had issues trying to make up homework every year for hunting season,” Bethany Strain said. “This way has been so much easier.”
Autum added, “I like the way that they give you time you need to get it done. So you’re not really stressing. That’s really nice.”
She estimated she spends about four hours each day learning virtually, which leaves her plenty of time to work and see her horses.
Unlike distance learning, most virtual learning courses are asynchronous which means students can learn at their own pace and are not required to attend Zoom meetings at scheduled times.
“We envision a virtual school that will provide time and location flexibility, a combination of structure and freedom and the ability for students to set their own pace,” Cordon said. “It will be useful for students who prefer and thrive in such an environment, as well as for students who need to recover credits or who wish to accelerate their learning. The virtual school would be an option for K-12.”
While the school district is still in the beginning stages of the process, Cordon is confident that the option will be available to students for the 2021-2022 school year.
The district is still working on details, such as the cost to the district, the enrollment process and how the program will function.
“By reallocating resources currently directed toward out-of-district options, we believe that we can provide a better choice for students who wish to enroll in a virtual school,” Cordon said. “Our virtual school would not only ensure students remain connected to their school community, but they would also have access to district supports and activities.”
Cordon said the pandemic has also led the school district to invest significantly in technology resources, which will be vital in the development of a virtual school.
“The worldwide pandemic has not only created challenges that have required us to stretch our imaginations — it has created opportunities,” Cordon said.
Students and staff members have found new ways to learn and educate, some discovering that online learning is preferable to them. The school district hopes to keep these students enrolled in the district and involved in the community, by offering a local option for virtual school — even after the pandemic.
“Ultimately, we believe that giving our students additional ways to connect and engage with their education will lead toward higher graduation rates,” Cordon said. “We look forward to working with our staff, students, families and the community on this endeavor.”
While Autum enjoys virtual school and doesn’t feel like she misses out on the high school experience, there is one thing she hopes for — walking with her class at graduation.
“She graduates next year and she really wanted to be able to walk with her class,” Bethany Strain said. “Right now, she can’t. She would have to go to Roseburg High School for her last semester in order to be able to walk.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.