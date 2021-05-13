Raku ceramics, piano lessons, personal fitness, sewing, microbiology, business startup boot camp.
Those are just a few of the enrichment courses that will be offered at Roseburg High School this summer, in an effort to keep students learning and engaged.
“The idea is to keep all kids learning and their brains engaged over the summer,” Roseburg High School Principal Jill Weber said.
Weber said teachers are excited to share their passions with students during two-week sessions that will go from 8-10 a.m. or 10 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.
The high school summer learning opportunities will be open to all students who will attend Roseburg High School next year. Students who will be attending grades K-8 in the school district will also have opportunities to continue learning through the summer.
Roseburg Public Schools will send more details and registration information to parents and families on Friday.
During a budget meeting on May 5, Hucrest Elementary School Principal Don Schrader presented what summer school would look like at the elementary school level.
“Just making it a fun experience for the kids is what the whole goal is,” Schrader said. “They’re there for three hours and that includes breakfast and lunch, time for a lifetime fitness activity, a science activity, and reading and math. I think it’s really exciting, and it gives something the kids can do over the summer.”
Elementary school programs will go from 8 to 11:30 a.m. for two-week periods. Summer learning programs for elementary school students will be offered at four sites — Melrose, Hucrest, Winchester and Sunnyslope — which will be open to all students who will go to school in the district next school year.
Middle school students will also get enrichment opportunities during the summer, but those plans were still being finalized.
Transportation and meals will be provided to students. Students who attend Green will get transportation to Sunnyslope, Eastwood students can get transportation to Winchester, Fir Grove students to Hucrest and Fullerton IV to Melrose.
“If you build it, they will come,” Schrader wrote in the chat at the budget meeting.
Roseburg High School has offered summer learning for several years, but the enrichment courses are new.
“Those are things that kids are interested in, that maybe haven’t been part of the curriculum or they were able to expand it,” Weber said. “Raku ceramics is one (course) the ceramics teacher is teaching, but she hadn’t had the opportunity to teach that in her normal ceramics class.”
The enrichment courses will be offered from July 5 to Aug. 12 at the high school.
“(Students) will get to connect with their teachers, they’ll be in small groups, they’ll get to learn new things,” Weber said. “I hope there are things in there they’re passionate about, that they want to be a part of. Some of the classes are like going to the gym for free. We’re going to offer food and transportation. It’s good to see their friends. It’s going to be in person. I think it’s like summer camp for free. Hanging out with people that they enjoy and doing things that they enjoy.”
Roseburg Public Schools budgeted nearly $2.4 million on summer learning, just over $1.9 million which will be covered by Summer Learning Grants from the Oregon Department of Education. The remaining nearly $433,500 will be paid for with Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds that school districts to help with increased costs of education due to the coronavirus pandemic.
State officials recognized the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on children and, with funding made available through House Bill 5042A, schools were asked to create summer school programs to support high school students facing academic credit loss, summer enrichment programs and wrap-around child care.
The high school will continue to offer credit earning courses and career technical education courses, starting in June.
Weber said there is no conclusive data on learning loss available yet, but that it seems the pandemic has had a negative impact on keeping ninth graders on track.
“We are seeing that, without being on campus, without the Smaller Learning Communities, without the supports that they have as freshmen, they’re not as connected,” Weber said. “But we’re already planning for some things next year to help support tenth graders and support our upper classes because we know we need to.”
The school district is working with the Boys & Girls Club of the Umpqua Valley to offer child care following the summer learning sessions.
