Roseburg Public Schools' board of directors officially approved eliminating the majority of student and athletic fees during a regular meeting Wednesday.
"That is great news for our community, for our kids," board chair Rebecca Larson said. "It's a big step forward in equity."
There will still be some fees for instrument rental, replacing student identification, replacing uniforms and optional items such as pictures, yearbooks and driver education.
"I think it's a good idea to do away with student fees as far as we can," board member Charles Lee said. "I think they interfere with equal education."
The school district also approved a draft of a contract agreement with Phoenix Charter School. The contract will need to be approved by the school board at Phoenix Charter School before it is ratified, and could come back to the Roseburg school board with revisions.
The board unanimously approved an agreement with Umpqua Community College for alternative education services. Approximately 30 students a year obtain a GED diploma through the program
Superintendent Jared Cordon updated the school board on some of the latest changes regarding reopening schools from the Oregon Department of Education and the impact of the special session in the Oregon Legislature.
Roseburg Public Schools will be able to provide some in-person classes to English language learners and special education students. However, the schools within the district are not considered remote rural schools and will not be able to reopen, unlike some other schools in the county.
During public participation, Amanda Mendoza, a member of the Muscogee Creek Nation, talked about her experience growing up in Roseburg and asked the board to reconsider the high school mascot.
"My upbringing and most of my school experiences were very very positive," Mendoza said, but she also shared stories of discrimination that happened to her darker-skinned family members.
"Roseburg does have, unfortunately, a reputation and a history of not being super accepting of people outside of the dominant culture," Mendoza said. "When the school system allows the use of an ethnic group as their high school's mascot it has the potential to solidify that reputation for people. And it also carries the risk of impacting, negatively impacting, student's social identities."
She suggested that changing the mascot in schools could help students learn critical thinking skills, social justice and to love and respect all people.
"I want my kids to see native people and indigenous people in roles that they aspire to. Like teachers and firefighters or contestants on American Ninja Warrior, or whatever the things are that they are interested in," Mendoza said. "I would rather see them in those roles than seeing their ethnicity placed on a football field or a letterman jacket."
