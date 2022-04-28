Community members who came to the School Bond Open House on Tuesday at Roseburg High School got a good look at the difference between a 20-year-old building and a century-old building, and with it a clearer understanding of why a $154 million bond will be on the May 17 ballot.
“I was on the fence about the Heritage building,” Teresa Kowel said. “It seemed like they wanted to erase history, but after the tour I think rebuilding it is vital. I had no idea what it was like and after seeing it I’m definitely off the fence and on the ‘yes’ side.”
Rebuilding the Heritage building at Roseburg High School, sometimes referred to as the Old Main building, is one of the more expensive things included in the bond. Rebuilding comes with a $30 million price tag.
High School Principal Jill Weber, Assistant Principal Adam Blue and RHS senior Marin Gray gave a tour of the building where they pointed out the different sizes of the classrooms, lack of good heat or air control, fogged up windows, minimal bathrooms and structural concerns.
“If you’re in this classroom and say, for example, Mrs. Weiss down the hallway is teaching, this class also gets to enjoy her lecture,” Gray said. “Not that I don’t enjoy all the staff and what they have to say, but sometimes I would like to only hear the class that I’m in.”
The building is used for English classes, and since all students are required to take these courses every student at Roseburg High School will have a class in the building.
Weber made it clear that while the bond hopes to rebuild the building, some of the architectural details that make the building unique are anticipated to be incorporated in the new building.
Matt Kowal said he likes the idea of preserving history and compared it to the classic cars you might see during Graffiti Weekend.
“You don’t see 100-year-old cars, you see cars that were rebuilt with new parts,” he said.
In addition to rebuilding the Heritage building, the bond proposal also seeks funds for health, safety, and security; repairing and updating aging school buildings; and expand student opportunities. In addition, the school district will receive a $5.8 million matching grant from the state if the bond passes. The proposed 20-year bond would cost people in the district an estimated $1.85 per $1,000 in assessed property value.
During Tuesday’s open house, visitors were able to get a clear sense of the upgrades that were planned for each school in the district.
“We were happy to host an informational session,” Superintendent Jared Cordon said. “The people I talked to felt like they had the information needed to make a decision and that’s what we wanted to provide to people.”
While the tour only included the high school, the bond proposal also includes updated play structures at elementary schools, new tracks and turf fields at the two middle schools and creating multipurpose buildings at five elementary schools that could double as community event spaces and emergency shelters.
(2) comments
8 percent inflation, food prices up 8.8 percent, gasoline 4.50 a gallon and rising. Choose your priorities wisely.
Corporate profits up 70%.
