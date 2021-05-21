Roseburg Public Schools is preparing to return to full-time, in-person learning for all grade level in the Fall, according to a press release sent by the district on May 14.
Roseburg Public Schools Superintendent said he is confident that schools in the district will be open five days a week, based on the trajectory of the pandemic and continued updates to state guidance.
“Work is ongoing in the final month of the current school year to expand meaningful learning experiences for all students. Additionally, we are gearing up for a summer full of academic and enrichment opportunities for all of our kids,” Cordon said. “At the same time, we are excitedly planning to safely and fully reopen next school year. We know this will be a tremendous relief for our students and their families.”
Roseburg Public Schools has remained dedicated to providing high-quality learning opportunities, as well as mental health support, nutrition and social-emotional engagement, according to the press release.
Additionally, the district has provided 626,846 meals to children as of April 2021, the majority of students are now learning in person four or five days a week, the district has developed a virtual school, the district added more course offerings for students.
The district expects to continue receiving updated guidance from the Oregon Department of Education and the Oregon Health Authority regarding health and safety measures that may be required next school year.
“We continue to work closely with Douglas Public Health Network to ensure we are following the safest, most prudent practices for in-person learning, and we will continue to rely on DPHN for its guidance as we begin the new school year,” Cordon said.
