A photo circulating on social media led Roseburg Public Schools to issue a statement about furries on campus, in an attempt to alleviate concerns from the community.
The photo, posted on Facebook, shows a person kneeling with a leash around the neck, while another person is holding the leash and touching the forehead of the person on the ground. The image, which has since been deleted, received over 800 comments in eight hours, some of them threatening, on the original Facebook post after it was posted Tuesday morning.
The original Facebook post by Doug Coffman, who declined to comment for this story, reads, “This is the bullsh** my kids have to see at school!!! Kids identifying as furry’s!! I am so pissed and sick and tired of this BS!!!”
“Furries” are people who identify as part of the furry fandom — a general term for people who enjoy dressing up as anthropomorphic animals.
Roseburg Public Schools Superintendent Jared Cordon responded to the controversy in an email message to families.
“You may have heard of the so-called ‘furry’ trend around the U.S., in which students claim to identify as animals and act accordingly at school,” Cordon’s email read. “While we do encourage our students to express their creativity and individuality, I can assure you that all of our students are required to act like humans on our campuses. We take disruptive behavior seriously and work to ensure all of our students can focus on learning and gaining the skills needed for future success.”
Many parents were upset over the image.
“If they want to act like animals, they need to not be in school,” said Tiphany Barber, whose daughter attends Roseburg High School. “They’re animals.”
Facebook user Craig Cassell responded, “F*** this s***. Too many people are letting their kids get away with too much s*** instead of whooping their a**”
Facebook user Hayden Frazier commented, “I saw that bull shit today to I almost (expletive) went over there and kicked her like a (expletive) dog.”
Cordon denounced the threats in the email released to parents Tuesday.
“Spreading misinformation on the internet and social media has led to threats against children, which is unacceptable, and is not an effective way to resolve issues,” he said.
Rumors spread that the schools included litter boxes in the bathrooms for students, but were immediately denied by the district.
“False rumors have also accused school districts around the country of providing these students with litter boxes in school restrooms,” Cordon said. “To be clear, this is not happening at our schools, and we have not heard of a single instance in which this is occurring in any other school district. These rumors are completely baseless.”
Some parents and Facebook users equated the situation to the topic of transgender students on campus. One Facebook user compared having the rumored litter boxes in school bathrooms to having tampons in both male and female bathrooms for people who menstruate.
Barber said her daughter felt violated after an incident Thursday when a transgender woman entered the locker room her daughter was changing in.
“I don’t care if they’re female or not, they were born male,” Barber said. “Let them use the staff bathroom if that’s okay, or make their own bathroom.”
In 2018, a ruling from U.S. District Judge Marco Hernandez upheld the right for transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms that align with their gender identity.
According to the GLSEN 2019 National School Climate Survey, a comprehensive national study of LGBTQ+ discrimination in schools, 77.3% of transgender students stated they faced discrimination at school, and 23.6% were forced to change schools due to safety concerns.
