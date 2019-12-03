Roseburg Public Schools filed a breach of contract lawsuit on Nov. 26 against a former employee who allegedly did not repay tuition and related expenses after she left the district.
According to the lawsuit, the school district agreed to pay the cost of tuition and related expenses so Elaine Logan could get a teaching license with a special education endorsement on Aug. 7, 2018. Logan, in turn, would reimburse the school district if she voluntarily resigned before June 30, 2022.
Roseburg Public Schools claims it paid $9,340 toward educational expenses for Logan, who failed or refused to reimburse the district.
Logan worked at Fir Grove Elementary School until she left the school district in August for a position at another district, according to minutes from a board meeting.
The lawsuit states Logan now lives in Kake, Alaska. The Kake City School District does not list Logan among its staff members. Logan could not be reached for comment.
According to court documents, a written demand for payment was sent to Logan more than 20 days before the district decided to file the legal action.
Elementary school teachers on average earn just over $50,000 annually in Roseburg, according to information released by the district in June 2019.
The school district hopes to recover the $9,340 plus court costs and interest.
