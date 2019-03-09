Roseburg Public Schools is one step closer to hiring a new superintendent.
The Superintendent Application Screening Committee had a training session Wednesday with Mike Taylor of NextUp Leadership and Sarah Herb, the executive search and events specialist of the Oregon School Boards Association.
Each member of the screening committee, which is made up of faculty, principals, parents and community members, will select their own top 10 in candidates. Herb will collect that data and make another presentation to the school board at 5:30 p.m. on Monday.
“We asked folks who were interested and we wanted a mix of parents, community leaders and we tried to be as inclusive as possible,” school board chair Joseph Garcia said about the selection for the screening committee members.
Applications for the position were due last week. The screening committee will go over resumes, reference letters and letters of interest to make its decision by 8 p.m. on Sunday.
The school board is expected to make a decision Monday on who it wants to invite back for initial interviews.
When asked how many people would be brought in for those interviews, Taylor said, “The magic number is eight, but if there’s a big difference between the No. 6 and No. 7 candidate it might be six. But I usually recommend eight.”
The number of applicants has not been released.
The new superintendent will start on July 1, and the tentative schedule calls for the board to announce its superintendent selection on April 10. The date may change depending on the school board’s schedule as well as the applicants’ schedule.
