Roseburg Public Schools will offer free meals to children over summer break at various locations throughout June, July and August at Lunchbox Express sites and school cafeterias.
The free grab ‘n’ go meals will include breakfast and lunch items and are available for children and teens 18 years and younger.
Meals will be served Mondays through Fridays, June 14 to Aug. 13, except July 5, at the following times and Lunchbox Express sites:
- 11 to 11:15 a.m. at Saddle Butte Mobile Manor, 222 Saddle Butte Lane.
- 11:25 to 11:40 a.m. at Creekside Family Church, 731 Newton Creek Road.
- Noon to 12:15 p.m. at Eastwood Park, 2823 SE Douglas Ave.
- 12:25 to 12:40 p.m. at Thompson Park, 1448 SE Thompson Ave.
- 12:50 to 1:05 p.m. at Stewart Park, 1700 W Stewart Park Drive.
In addition, meals will be served at the following times and school sites:
From July 6-29, Monday through Thursday, at the Fir Grove Elementary School cafeteria. Breakfast from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon.
From July 6 to Aug. 12, Monday through Thursday:
- 9 to 9:30 a.m. breakfast at the Hucrest, Melrose, Winchester and Sunnyslope Elementary cafeterias.
- 11:30 a.m. to noon lunch at the Hucrest, Melrose, Winchester and Sunnyslope Elementary cafeterias.
- 7:15 to 7:45 a.m. breakfast at the Jo Lane Middle School cafeteria.
- 11:30 a.m. to noon lunch at the Jo Lane Middle School cafeteria.
- 7:30 to 8 a.m. breakfast at the Roseburg High cafeteria.
- 11:30 a.m. to noon lunch at the Roseburg High cafeteria.
Each child receives a meal that meets or exceeds USDA meal pattern requirements. Meals are available to all children and teens 18 years and younger. All meals are grab ‘n’ go style and include both breakfast and lunch. Adults may pick up meals for students, but may not eat any part of a child’s meal.
This summer food program is a part of the USDA Food and Nutrition Service and is administered by the Oregon Department of Education Child Nutrition Programs.
