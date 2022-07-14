Roseburg Public Schools' board of directors voted on June 8 to move forward with an $83 million in May 2023, and continued a discussion Wednesday about school safety in response to recent events around the country.
“Our schools should be places of refuge for our kids,” Superintendent Jared Cordon said. “And, unfortunately, across the country and the world, they are not always that way.”
During the discussion Wednesday an emphasis was placed on the potential threat of an active school shooter, but also safety more broadly and the need for staff training.
The discussion comes following the bond measure approval at the June 8 school board budget hearing and board meeting. The bond will move forward in May 2023 in the amount of $83 million, although some board members wanted the bond to be on the ballot this November.
The decision came after two previous bonds that failed; In May 2022 Douglas County voters rejected a $154 million school safety bond, and in May 2020 voters rejected a $94 million safety bond.
The proposed May 2023 bond will allocate $16 million to security entrances school-wide, $30 million to rebuilding the Old Main at Roseburg High School and $37 million to renovations and repairs district-wide.
Roseburg Public Schools Safety Coordinator Ed Villarreal talked about a program called “I Love You Guys” that would encompass all types of safety needs. Fencing around the perimeter of the schools was a major focus along with building vestibules at the schools as entryways.
With safety as a major concern, thinking about the risk of a shooter to the potential of an earthquake, staff training will be another focal point moving forward, according to Cordon.
“We're going to add situational awareness, and it's going to be something that you teach staff to be cognizant of their surroundings,” Cordon said.
Though rebuilding of the Old Main at Roseburg High School will be on the ballot, the school district has approved $700,000 to be spent on modulars so students do not have to go into the building due to safety concerns. Currently, there is no official timeline of when these builds and new measures will begin.
Nika Bartoo-Smith is a Snowden Intern for The News-Review, she can be reached at nsmith@nrtoday.com.
