The Roseburg Public Schools board of directors voted unanimously to move forward with placing a revised general obligation bond levy on the May 2023 ballot.
The proposed bond would ask property owners within the Roseburg school district to contribute an estimated 99 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value for those within the boundaries of the district. If approved by voters, the bond would generate $75.5 million for the district over the next 20 years, and would receive a $5.8 million bump from the state of Oregon.
The current proposal would be less than half of the $154 million bond which was defeated in the May 2022 election by 2,000 “No” votes.
“We cut this back to what we believe is essential services to continue teaching children,” board member Andrew Shirtcliff said during Wednesday’s meeting at the Winchester Elementary Library. “We’ve whittled it down to what is necessary ... hopefully we have whittled it down to what is palatable.”
Board member Rodney Cotton emphasized the point that Roseburg Public Schools has had just one general obligation bond pass in the last 40 years. That bond, totaling close to $24 million, was passed in 2000 and expired in the fall of 2021.
Cotton spoke to fellow board members about conversations he had in the community concerning the board’s push to get another bond on the ballot.
“There’s some bond burnout,” Cotton said. “But it’s our only avenue to raise a large amount of money to take care of what we need to take care of. (People) want more details. What is going where?”
Roseburg Public Schools Superintendent Jared Cordon put the need for the bond in simpler terms.
“The buildings we use are well beyond the ability to repair certain things,” Cordon said. “You can’t just go on eBay and buy a 1940s boiler part.
“Our buildings are aging, the infrastructure is aging. The only way to make capital improvements is through a capital improvement bond.”
Cordon said the bond levy on the May 2022 ballot was poorly timed. The community was recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and the ask of an increased tax on assessed property value was too much for the community at the time.
“We were told to just focus on the most important things,” Cordon said.
The proposal includes $4.4 million on security measures, $31.5 million on rebuilding the Old Main at Roseburg High School and either $45.4 million or $37.1 million on health and safety upgrades.
The health and safety upgrades consisted of two options for the board; both included upgrades to plumbing, electrical, fire alarms and asbestos removal. One package would address immediate needs in roofing and upgrades to heating system and improve ventilation, while the other would also address long-term roofing needs and install heating, cooling and air exchange systems district-wide.
In May 2020, voters rejected a $94 million general obligation school bond placed on the ballot by Roseburg Public Schools. The bond levy was narrowly defeated with about 48% of voters in favor and 52% against.
Other business Wednesday involved the board approving the purchase of two modular buildings for the campuses of Fullerton IV and Melrose elementary schools. RPS Chief Financial Officer Cheryl Northam explained that additional programs at the schools led to classrooms meeting maximum capacity.
The modulars would each be divided into two classrooms each. Base cost for the modular buildings is estimated at $160,000, with additional costs for electric, fire alarms, steps and ramps bumping that estimate to $175,000. The board voted unanimously to use funds from the district’s Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief Fund, monies provided from the state to help schools recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
