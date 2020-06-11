Roseburg Public Schools will renew its contract with Phoenix Charter School despite concerns that came up during work sessions the board had in the last month with administrators from the charter school.
The contract means that the Roseburg school district will continue to sponsor Phoenix Charter School, a school operated by the nonprofit Phoenix School of Roseburg for any Douglas County students in eighth through 12th grade.
“I look forward to working a lot more closely with the Phoenix board as well as with the Phoenix Charter School,” interim board chair Steve Patterson said. “There’s been a lot of work in this community over the years, by a lot of good people, to make Phoenix possible and make a place for kids, and it definitely has a place in our community. I think we just need to work together to make it mutually beneficial and make sure we’re achieving goals on both sides of the fence.”
This motion was approved, 4-1 with board member Rebecca Larson absent and a vacancy on the board. Roseburg has a seven-member school board, which needs a majority — which would mean four votes — to approve or deny any motion.
Board member Micki Hall was the lone vote against the renewal of the contract based on data that was presented to the board during work sessions.
“We are being asked to do something that is not substantiated by any positive data, nor any evidence of growth, nor any evidence of change in practices other than a promise for the next 5 years,” she said. “While I’m a firm believer in alternative education, I cannot vote to extend our sponsorship with Phoenix Charter as they have fallen substantially short of the measures they agreed to 5 years ago and have not offered any viable plan for the future.”
During its last contract with Roseburg Public School, Phoenix Charter School agreed to be critiqued on 41 data points, 24 academic and 17 financial and organizational measurements, during its contract renewal. Phoenix Charter School met all financial and organizational measures but came up short in 17 academic measures.
Board member Rod Cotton said it was one of the more challenging decisions in his 26 years on the board, but added, “I believe there is a spot in this community for Phoenix.”
Phoenix Charter School and Roseburg Public Schools will now have 90 days to come up with a new contract.
“We’ll get to work,” Phoenix School of Roseburg Executive Director Thomas McGregor said.
In other items:
- The board unanimously agreed to adopt new world language instructional materials for the high school.
- Superintendent Jared Cordon read a statement in support of equality and said school board member Howard Johnson would be leading a workshop on the topic in the future.
- Board members expressed their delight at the high school graduation that took place June 6.
- Bayley Adams was appointed to a 3-year term on the budget committee.
The next board meeting will be held at 6 p.m. July 15, during which a new board member for the vacant position will be appointed. People who want to serve on the school board can submit a letter of interest until July 1 and the board will start interviews on July 13.
(1) comment
With all that is going on today and on-going discussions nationwide on the role of police in public schools, it is worth noting the topic of school resource officer did not come up.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.