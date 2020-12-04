Roseburg Public Schools will start limited in-person instruction for middle and high school students on Wednesday.
The district will continue to operate under the Comprehensive Distance Learning model, but will bring a limited number of student to schools on Wednesday to provide additional resources, such as academic assistance and emotional or mental health support.
Roseburg school district will look to expand the service after the winter break.
Individual schools will guide the process and reach out to families to share more information and details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.