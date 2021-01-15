Annika Kloepper of Roseburg made the University of Utah’s Dean’s List for Fall term.
Kloepper was among more than 9,700 students named to the Fall 2020 Dean’s List at the school. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.
Kloepper graduated from Roseburg High School in 2020.
