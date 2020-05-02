Ethan Snyder of Roseburg graduated from Lewis & Clark Law School on Friday with a doctorate degree on May 1.
Snyder graduated from Roseburg High School in 2010 and previously served as Student Body President at Umpqua Community College. He earned both his bachelor’s degree in political science and his master’s in public policy from Portland State University.
Snyder completed his first year of law school at Syracuse University College of Law where he was a member of the Cold Case Justice Initiative and the Journal on Terrorism and National Security. Snyder then worked as a law clerk for American Constitution Society in Washington D.C.
While at Lewis & Clark, Snyder created and organized the Lewis & Clark Annual Supreme Court Preview. During his second summer, Snyder tried cases independently as a certified law student at Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Snyder wrote his law school capstone on the impact of mandatory blood deferral programs on gay and bisexual men, especially during a global pandemic.
Snyder plans to work as a Civil Rights & Title IX Investigator at the University of Alaska Anchorage after graduation and hopes to one day work in the Office of Civil Rights for the U.S. Department of Education.
Due to the current pandemic and social distancing regulations, no commencement ceremony will be held.
