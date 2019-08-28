Roseburg School Board unanimously agreed to place a bond levy on the May 2020 ballot during Wednesday's meeting.

The district will now start the process of polling voters, starting community discussions and work toward a plan to present to voters.

Charles Lee abstained from the vote, but was present for the discussion.

Story will be updated with additional details in Thursday's The News-Review.

Sanne Godfrey can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4203. Follow her on Twitter @sannegodfrey.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Education Reporter

Sanne Godfrey is the education reporter for The News-Review.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.