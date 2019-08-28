Roseburg School Board unanimously agreed to place a bond levy on the May 2020 ballot during Wednesday's meeting.
The district will now start the process of polling voters, starting community discussions and work toward a plan to present to voters.
Charles Lee abstained from the vote, but was present for the discussion.
Story will be updated with additional details in Thursday's The News-Review.
