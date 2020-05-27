Joe Garcia resigned from the Roseburg school board at the end of Wednesday's board meeting.
Garcia has been the board chair since 2018 and served on the board since July 2008. He announced his resignation, effective immediately, during the individual reports by directors — the final agenda item of the meeting.
"What he’s done in our community to make sure our kids have the best chance for success and our staff and community. It’s a good opportunity to reflect on his 12 years of service," Roseburg Public Schools Superintendent Jared Cordon said. "Celebrate what he’s done and his work on the board."
Cordon, board members and community members thanked Garcia for his service.
"He was the glue that held the bond campaign together," Steve Loosley said. "Even though he steps away from the board, his heart is still into Roseburg schools."
Garcia did not immediately respond to a phone call from The News-Review.
Steve Patterson, who joined the school board in July 2010 and served as vice-chair for the past two years, will take over the role as board chair.
"It’s been an honor to work side-by-side with you," Patterson told Garcia. "As a board, we’ll have a big hole to fill. You’ve been an integral part of this board since I’ve been on it. It’s certainly not going to be the same"
The board expects to interview candidates for the position vacated by Garcia during a July 15 organizational meeting. The positions for board chair and vice-chair will also be voted upon by the school board at that time.
The person who will fill the board position vacated by Garcia will serve until June 30, 2021. The position will be permanently filled in July following the May 2021 election.
Garcia served as the chair of the administration and personnel committee and was a member of the building and sites and finance committees.
Garcia grew up attending schools in the Roseburg school district and is the Douglas County community corrections director.
Fellow school board member Micki Hall taught Garcia and noted that he's still a bit of the pit bull he was in school but in a steadfast way.
"When he makes a mistake, he's willing to admit it," she said. "Age has improved him definitely. Thank you for everything you've done."
Garcia submitted his resignation before the meeting, but the announcement came as a surprise to some of the board members.
"This last year has been a heavy burden," board member Charles Lee said. "He's put a large amount of work into (the position) when others would've let things go."
Board member Rod Cotton thanked Garcia for being a friend.
"If someone were to write a book about being a board chair, they'd use you as a model. You are perfect," Cotton said. "It's been a pleasure."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.