A presentation on telehealth at the Roseburg Public Schools board meeting Wednesday evening, piqued the interest of the school board which will come up with additional questions for companies offering the service.
Telehealth is using modern technology to connect patients with doctors, as well as using digital applications to monitor health — such as an otoscope with a camera attached to see in a patient's ear or a stethoscope that provides online feedback to a medical professional, according to Evergreen Family Medicine CEO Tim Powell.
The school board opted to ask for a request for qualification from companies that offer telehealth services to find the best company to provide the service for the school district.
"It's important that we're sensitive and work through conversations to make sure that we are not duplicating services and that the services that we are providing are can be inclusive and supportive of one another," board chair Joe Garcia said.
If the board opts to use Evergreen Family Medicine, Powell said he would like to start planning and training in early 2020 to have a pilot program fully in place for four elementary schools in the Roseburg school district. He later added that he hopes to have telehealth available at all Roseburg schools within three years.
"I know there are some logistical things that are still down the road, but ask a lot of questions because this is really an exciting project," board director Steve Patterson said. "It's really innovative and it's the way medicine is moving forward with or without us."
Powell talked about having nursing staff in the schools to help with the equipment and intake, while a doctor would be available for a video conference. The online technology would allow parents online access to the interaction between their child and the medical staff via a secure site.
"The need for care has never been more intense," Powell said. "One in four children in Douglas County live in poverty, 60% are eligible for free lunch, the ratio of patients to physician in Douglas County is 50% higher than the state average. So, many children lack access to regular health care."
Powell said bringing telehealth into the schools would increase access to health care, help in management of chronic disease, improve access to mental health, decrease absenteeism, diminish the need for substitute teachers, improve health education, improve education for staff, be an efficient resource for small school, and bring relief to the school to nurse ratio.
Currently there are three nurses who serve the 46 schools and more 14,000 students in Douglas County, according to Powell.
Roseburg High School is the only school in the county with a school-based clinic. The clinic is run by Aviva, a competitor of Evergreen Family Medicine.
Powell said he is not currently planning on adding telehealth at the high school.
The telehealth clinics offered by Evergreen Family Medicine would be free to the school district, with the exception of providing a safe and secure room for the visits. Evergreen Family Medicine would bill the insurance provider for the student or staff member looking for care.
Garcia said, "It's a great opportunity, it feels like the community is in a position in some of these situations where everyone has historically operated in their silos and now we've got some really good people in place with some really good partnerships where people are able to find ways to help our kids in a way that's really collaborative. More collaborative than it's ever been in my career. We're really appreciative of that."
Roseburg Public Schools Superintendent Jared Cordon said he would update the board during the Dec. 18 meeting on the request for qualification process and provide any clarification at that time.
Powell said he hopes to set up a telehealth clinic at the Boys & Girls Club of the Umpqua Valley as well.
