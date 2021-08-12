Mask mandates weren’t on the written agenda, but it was definitely weighing on the minds of many who virtually attended Wednesday’s Roseburg Public Schools Board of Education meeting.
New statewide requirements for students in K-12 public schools to wear masks during the school day has been debated around the state, but Roseburg Superintendent Jared Corden told the Board of Directors and the virtual audience that Roseburg Public Schools is required to follow the directives signed into law by Governor Kate Brown.
“I want to be clear with the community and the board that as a school district we must and we will follow the law,” Cordon said. “That being said, I will continue to advocate for options that will allow for families to have choice.”
Cordon said he’s received hundreds of emails from the community and wanted people to know he’s listening and appreciates their input. He met with Brown on Tuesday and passed along many of the prevailing themes from the community responses.
As the start of the school year draws closer, Cordon emphasized one of his top priorities is “keeping our kids safe.”
“But it will also be to keep our schools open, full time and in person,” he said.
Near the end of Cordon’s opening remarks, he acknowledged that there are many frustrations within the Roseburg School District community, but he asked people to recognize that not everyone will agree on the best strategy for returning to the classroom.
The superintendent made a passionate plea for the community to come together to achieve a common goal.
“At a minimum, I think we should be able to work together and do this in a way that doesn’t disrupt further learning,” he said. “Ideally, what I’d like to see is that we will emerge from this pandemic more connected, more unified and with a greater appreciation for the wonderful people that are in this community.”
His tone turned serious, though, when he added, “This I know for sure: Fighting one another isn’t the answer.”
Board Vice Chair Reverend Howard Johnson said board members shared in the frustrations over a loss of local decision-making abilities but reiterated Cordon’s previous remarks that the board is required to uphold the law.
“We thank you for understanding as we all do our best to keep all of our students and families safe,” Johnson said.
Half a dozen public comments were heard by the board, most of which expressed support for the board members as they navigate the COVID safety precautions.
All action items on the agenda were approved, including accepting a $1.2 million seismic rehabilitation grant for upgrades to the Jo Lane Middle School multi-purpose room.
The meeting concluded in 55 minutes. The board is scheduled to meet again on Aug. 25.
