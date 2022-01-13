Roseburg school board members discussed the next round of polling for a proposed bond on Wednesday while concerns surrounding the possibility of remote learning were addressed.
The next round of polling will focus on narrowing down specific projects, costs and looking at community values. During the first round of polling conducted in the fall — where 400 community members were randomly selected — the top-rated priorities for improvements included health and safety, accessibility and energy efficiency. At December's board meeting, the bond committee made recommendations based on polling results and concluded that a bond amount of $154 million should be selected for investments.
To set the stage for discussions on the bond proposal, Superintendent Jared Cordon presented a slideshow with examples of schools across the state that were able to update facilities while maintaining integral elements of historical buildings. While the bond proposal remains in the polling and discussion stage, Cordon said he wanted to show examples to illustrate how classroom environments can support students. His examples included updated facilities for career technical education classrooms and libraries.
"With that in mind it's a good frame as we talk a little bit about the opportunity that lies ahead of us," Cordon said.
Before moving forward, Rebecca Larson, the board chair, brought up the topic of helping increase awareness about the district's bond status while educating the community about bonds in nearby or similarly sized districts. Board member Rodney Cotton added to the discussion by emphasizing the need of highlighting how other districts in Douglas County are currently using bonds.
"Roseburg needs to know that," Cotton said.
Jeremy Wright, who has assisted in the polling conducted by Patinkin Research, said the next round of polling will include information that reflects the board's input.
Polling results will be discussed during a board work session on Jan. 26. at 6 p.m. on Zoom.
Another topic at the forefront of Wednesday's discussion addressed whether or not the district will jump back into online learning. Even as more schools across the state and nation continue to switch to remote learning with coronavirus cases surging, Cordon reassured board members and attendees that the district has every intention to remain in-person.
"We have awesome kids who want to be there and by golly, we're going to do everything we can to make sure we can stay open for kids," Cordon said.
Switching to remote learning will come as a last resort option, he said. While there have been a few instances of classes needing to quarantine and some sporting events being canceled, the district continues to monitor the situation while providing assistance to those who test positive.
"If it does come (remote learning) and I hope it doesn't come," Cordon said. "But if it does come, it will simply be because we don't have enough staff to run the building."
