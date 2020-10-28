The Roseburg Public Schools' board of directors adopted two new policies during Wednesday's meeting and extended the contract with its transportation provider for five more years.
The renewal of the contract with First Student, which provides transportation for the school district, comes two weeks after the board had agreed to a one-year extension.
Chief Operations Officer Cheryl Northam presented a new transportation contract to the board that would raise the cost of transportation by 3% in the first year, but would be capped at a 2.5% increase each of the following years. The previous contract had the cap at 3% each year.
"In the current year, we actually spend about $3.6 million on student transportation services," Northam said. "So half a percentage point is $180,000."
After a brief discussion the contract was unanimously approved by all board members.
The two policies the district approved were regarding commercial advertising in schools and naming facilities.
The new policy regarding commercial advertising provides the district the opportunity to sell advertising at the superintendent's discretion. Although the board retained the right to terminate any advertising contract is it is deemed to have an adverse impact on programs, services or activities offered by the schools.
The policy passed 6-1, with board member Brandon Bishop voting against. He did not make a statement regarding his opposition.
The board unanimously passed a policy that would require unanimous board vote to change the name of a school facility or mascot after two readings of a name-change proposal.
A policy titled "All Students Belong" went through a first reading. All new or altered policies go through two readings, before being adopted as a new policy.
This policy came as a result of a statewide rule, although the local language was altered quite a bit during a policy committee meeting on Oct. 21.
School board member Charles Lee said, "I found the regulations very confusing about to what extend we are prohibiting certain expressions, statements or pictures."
Lee, who is an attorney, adjusted the language to exclude specific explanations of what a bias incident or symbol of hate is, and it takes out language on how the district will respond when the policy is violated.
The policy will prohibit the images of a noose, swastika or Confederate flag on school property, except when used in teaching, and will also prohibit the use of hostile expression toward other people based on their perceived race, color, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability or national origin.
The first reading was passed 6-1, with board member Howard Johnson voting against the first reading. A reason for his opposition was not provided.
