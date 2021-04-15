Five of Roseburg Public Schools' board members and an administrator spoke in favor of changing the Roseburg High School mascot during a work session Wednesday, while board member Charles Lee was the only person opposed to changing the name.
"The Roseburg Indian today is nothing more than a means of identification of people who are members of this Roseburg educational community," Lee said. "We don't have a caricature, we don't have symbols, we don't have offensive faces, we don't have things that people can find offensive. Unless you say the word Indian by itself is offensive."
The discussion on the Roseburg High School mascot happened after the regular meeting Wednesday. The topic of changing the mascot has come up several times in the last decade, and was most recently brought back to the forefront in the summer of 2020 when alumnus Jessica Bascom started an online petition to see it changed.
"My father told me, 'You never ask a fox if the lock on the chicken coop is good. You always ask the chickens,'" board member Howard Johnson said. "In this case, I'm using it to say don't ask a white person about racism, because they've never experienced it."
Johnson shared his experience with racism, as a Black man who moved to Roseburg 30 years ago: from being denied housing applications, unfair treatment at restaurants, not being able to use a public restroom and not being allowed to attend a church.
The school district sent out a survey to community members and received about 3,000 responses, which were pretty evenly split between people who want to keep the mascot and those who wish to retire it.
Roseburg High School Athletic Director Russ Bolin was asked for his opinion by the school board, where he stated it was time to retire the mascot.
"I don't ever want to put my coaches, the kids our school, our staff and our school in a position where they have to defend something," Bolin said during the work session. "And I'll be perfectly honest with you, I'll be perfectly blunt with you. It's hard to defend keeping the word in here as a mascot. There's no defense for that anymore in this day and age 2021. You can't defend it, and I hate to put kids in that situation, I hate to put my coaches in that situation, or any other staff member at our school. It will shed a bad light on Roseburg, as a community, if we don't make that change. And I'm afraid of that ramification."
School board chair Rebecca Larson and board member Brandon Bishop both have children at Roseburg High School and expressed that their children have had to defend the mascot when they go outside of the community, and that they don't compete for the mascot but rather the community as a whole.
Johnson shared that he was recently at the post office where he was asked his opinion on the mascot. Johnson was then told by this same person to "go f--- yourself" if the board votes to change the name.
"It in my opinion: if we have one kid that feels belittled or one kid feels justified in putting someone else down because of our mascot, then that's enough information for me," Larson said. "That, to me that's enough to make a change. I think for a lot of people, the struggle of the community, has been exactly what's already been said. It's that disconnect between intent and impact. Because I don't think there was malintent, originally. But when we know better, we should do better. And I think we know better now."
The next school board meeting is scheduled for April 28.
