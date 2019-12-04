Roseburg school board members prioritized construction projects that will be the focus of the next community survey that will lead to a May 2020 bond measure.
Architect Paul Bentley, project manager Rick Rainone and construction services manager Bruce Lathers answered questions from the board regarding the construction projects and estimated costs. The three men have worked together on a number of bond projects at school districts around the state and were willing to provide guidance to the school board at no cost.
No decisions were made regarding what will be included in the bond measure.
A community poll will be conducted later this month to see how much people living within the boundaries of the school district are willing to pay and what projects they would like to fund.
“We do polling to understand what our community wants,” Roseburg Public Schools Superintendent Jared Cordon said Wednesday. “We really want to hear from people.”
After multiple discussions, the top projects selected by the seven board members were: safety and security, replacing the Heritage building at Roseburg High School, renovate and repair existing buildings and build detached gymnasiums with storage rooms.
Each board member was given 28 stickers to indicate their support for one of the 13 projects that had been suggested.
New furniture in the schools, updating playground equipment, renovating middle school buildings and improving technological infrastructure, improving the career technical education building at the high school and modernizing the Heritage building also received some support from the board. Building detached gymnasiums without storage, seismically upgrading the Heritage building and replacing elementary school received no support from the board.
Bentley advised the board that a partial analysis by a structural engineer showed that the Heritage building isn’t nearly as bad as the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries report in 2006 indicated.
“Heritage isn’t going to fall down,” Lathers echoed.
The Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries inspected all school buildings and deemed the original Roseburg High School structure was 100% certain to collapse in the event of a moderate earthquake.
Several of the board members argued that although it may not be as unsafe as originally thought, the building was not a good learning environment.
“It’s not conducive to learning,” board member Rebecca Larson said.
An analysis from the results of the community survey are expected to be presented to the school board by Jan. 15, 2020.
