Because Roseburg Public Schools will be streaming its school board meeting Wednesday via YouTube, any public comments will need to be submitted in advance.
The school district made the decision due to the county's current extreme risk status. A press release from the district said it was following Oregon Health Authority COVID-19 guidelines that limit gatherings.
Access to the meeting will be limited to school board members and staff.
“With our schools being open, our board feels it is important to continue meeting in person; however, to help protect the health and safety of our community and to follow OHA recommendations, we are unfortunately not able to invite members of the public to attend the meeting,” Superintendent Jared Cordon said in a press release. “We appreciate the community’s understanding as we help promote the safety measures required to limit the spread of COVID-19 in our county.”
The meeting will be streamed, starting at 6 p.m., at https://youtu.be/siaOg_e5HPw.
Public comments will need to be received by board secretary Janet Kischel at jkischel@roseburg.k12.or.us before 5 p.m. Tuesday.
