Roseburg Public Schools Superintendent Jared Cordon was praised by the school board after the annual evaluation took place Feb. 24.
“It goes without saying that this school year has been particularly challenging, but Superintendent Cordon, our administrative team, and all of our district employees have done an outstanding job of ensuring our district is constantly moving forward to best serve students,” board chair Rebecca Larson said. “The Board is grateful for Superintendent Cordon's willingness to face challenges with a positive outlook, his integrity, and his efforts to improve internal and external communication.”
Cordon was hired by the school district in April 2019 on a rolling three year contract, which may be extended prior to July 1 each year. His performance will be evaluated and assessed each year by March 14, according to his contract.
The school board is expected to extend the superintendent's contract, according to a press release.
